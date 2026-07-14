House leaders express outrage with City of Boise following Greenbelt murder

IDAHO — The Idaho House of Representatives expressed its outrage with the City of Boise after a 25-year-old man was murdered on the Boise Greenbelt.

In a press release sent one week after the murder, Speaker Mike Moyle & House Judiciary and Rules Committee Chairman Bruce Skaug articulated their frustration with the city and how this tragedy could have been avoided.

RELATED COVERAGE| Court records reveal decades-long criminal history for man charged in Boise Greenbelt stabbing

House leaders cite S1141a, a law that requires Idaho cities to enforce a ban on public camping and sleeping.

“The law was not written to criminalize homelessness,” said Skaug, who co-sponsored the bill with Sen. Codi Galloway. “The law was written to protect citizens from mentally unstable people who camp in public places. If the City of Boise had followed the law, that young man would likely be alive. My heart goes out to the victim's family."

Leaders say that the law is clear, and that they are looking to understand why the ban is not being enforced on the Greenbelt and surrounding parks.

ALSO READ | Family remembers Jordan Harbst as ‘one of Boise’s brightest lights’ after Greenbelt killing

Skaug says Harbst's family should consider hiring a wrongful death attorney to take action against the city.

Both Moyle and Skaug have requested that potential legal options against the City of Boise be reviewed.