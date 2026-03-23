Rev. Bill Roscoe explains how his long career at Boise Rescue Mission almost didn't happen

BOISE, Idaho — It's the end of an era for the Boise Rescue Mission, as the organization prepares to say farewell to its longtime CEO and president, Reverend Bill Roscoe.

Founded in 1958, Boise Rescue Ministries has been restoring faith and hope to families across the Treasure Valley for almost 70 years.

I sat down with Rev. Roscoe to discuss his 24-year career and what comes next for the regional network that offers a helping hand to unhoused men, women, and children in the Treasure Valley.

WATCH: Rev. Bill Roscoe looks back on a career of help, hope, and human connection

Rev. Bill Roscoe plans to retire from the Boise Rescue Mission

“I remember being pretty nervous and hoping I said everything right— pronounced Boise right,” recalled Rev. Roscoe when he first arrived in the Treasure Valley.

Roscoe knew there was potential for growth, but what's emerged from that potential is nothing short of astounding.

“We’ve gone way beyond what I expected we would do during my tenure," added Rev. Roscoe. "And it’s a tribute to the most generous community on the face of the earth.”

Senior Reporter Don Nelson asked Roscoe why he applied for the job, and he told Idaho News 6 that’s where the story takes an interesting twist.

“I wasn’t interested in the job; a friend of mine applied and was actually offered the job, and I thought for sure he was going to come and be the new CEO at Boise, and then he called and said that he wasn’t going to take the job.”

Six months later, Roscoe got a call from a board member, interviewed for the job, and the rest is history.

Today, the Boise Rescue Mission provides homeless services to the men, women, and children of the Treasure Valley from six unique locations in Ada and Canyon Counties.

Roscoe believes the success of the mission lies with the unhoused population who buy into what they ask.

“But for all the services of the Rescue Mission, all you really have to do is believe in yourself, show up, be polite, and don’t offend people."

As of now, the Board has asked Rev. Bill Roscoe to stay on and help them hire his successor.

In the meantime, Roscoe says he will continue to do voluntary work for area Veterans and maybe sneak in a round or two of golf.

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