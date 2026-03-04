Interfaith Sanctuary officially closes old downtown shelter, opens new State Street shelter with waitlist

BOISE, Idaho — Interfaith Sanctuary is in the midst of a major transition.

Starting today, their emergency shelter location at 1620 W. River Street will no longer accept overnight stays. Instead, Interfaith Sanctuary's new shelter home at 4306 W. State Street in Northwest Boise will admit those in need of shelter via a waitlist only. People seeking shelter can join the waitlist at FindHelpIdaho.org. Interfaith Sanctuary Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers says the new location will not accept walk-ins during a crisis.

“We are closing the doors here so that we can open the doors at our new Shelter Home,” said Peterson-Stigers of the move.

In Boise, the only remaining overnight emergency shelter for both men and women is the Boise Rescue Mission. Corpus Commons will continue to offer a daytime shelter at its 525 Americana Blvd location.

The new Interfaith Sanctuary shelter site features 105 beds for single adults and 100 beds for families with children. A press release from Interfaith Sanctuary states that "as of today, every one of those beds is filled."

“River Street was where we showed up every single day and did whatever it took to make sure our neighbors had a safe place to sleep. We are so proud of what our team and community made possible there for nearly 20 years,” said Peterson-Stigers. “But our guests deserve more than we were able to offer in that space. The new Shelter Home gives us the room, literally and figuratively, to walk alongside people in a deeper, more transformative way. This new space will provide a higher level of care while creating so many new beginnings for our most vulnerable neighbors.”

When a bed does become available at the new State Street location, Peterson-Stigers says a staff member will reach out individually to schedule a daytime intake appointment.

If you or someone you know needs shelter, please visit FindHelpIdaho.org.