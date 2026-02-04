Boise Rescue Mission President, Rev. Bill Roscoe, announces retirement after 24 years of service

BOISE, Idaho — The President and CEO of the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, Reverend Bill Roscoe, is officially retiring this year after 24 years of service.

Roscoe joined the non-profit's leadership in 2002. Boise Rescue Mission's Board Chair Cathie Martin says Roscoe's leadership "guided the Mission through a remarkable season of growth, innovation, and expanded impact."

During Roscoe's time in the role, Boise Rescue Mission vastly expanded its outreach, growing from three small shelters to a region-wide network of programs that served men, women, children, and veterans in the Treasure Valley. These programs include the River of Life Men’s Shelter and City Light’s Guest House to Valley, Women & Children’s Shelter, Recovery Lodge, Curtis Road Transitional Housing, and Cradle of Hope.

"His leadership has helped thousands of our neighbors find shelter, recovery, and a path forward," Martin said.

The Board of Directors will be launching a national search for the new CEO. Roscoe will remain involved in 2026 as the nonprofit undergoes the transition.

Boise Rescue Mission assures the community that services will continue in 2026 and thanks the community for its support. "Thank you for walking with us—and with Rev. Roscoe—on this incredible journey," Martin said.