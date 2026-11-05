'Really disappointed': Ticket holders upset as Idaho Steelheads postpone three games citing ice conditions

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Steelheads postponed three games over ice conditions Wednesday, surprising fans who arrived at Idaho Central Arena expecting to watch hockey.

WATCH: How fans are reacting as Idaho Steelheads cancel three games

Ticket holders react as Idaho Steelheads postpone three games

Abigail Brenneck and Lex Maples were among those who learned the Steelheads’ games against the Rapid City Rush, scheduled for Nov. 4, 6 and 7, had been postponed.

"That's a little frustrating," Brenneck said. "We've been here since two to beat the traffic, and then we were just hanging around getting some food to pass some time," Brenneck said.

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The Steelheads said ice conditions forced the games to be rescheduled. Idaho News 6 asked the team for more details about those conditions, but the Steelheads declined to comment.

"It's my first hockey game, so I was excited. I just wish I got a notification," Maples said.

Maples and Brenneck live locally, so they said they can come back. But for some fans, rescheduling isn't that simple.

Scott Sweet bought tickets months ago for friends visiting from outside the U.S.

"Just wanted people who've never seen a hockey match to come see and were really looking forward to it. We've talked about it for months, so just really disappointed and pretty upset," Sweet said.

His friends are leaving the country soon, meaning a new game date may come too late for them.

"So that's just going to be a loss for us anyway,” Sweet said. “If it's the maintenance situation, then it's kind of on them a little bit.”

For season ticket holders, the Steelheads said their ticket executives will contact them with new dates and information on rescheduled tickets.

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Chaney Kirkmire said her parents have been season ticket holders since 1997, and she can't remember another time games were postponed because of ice conditions.

"It's unfortunate because I want to be selfish because I love coming to games, but at the end of the day, the health and well-being of players and officials matters more than me attending a hockey game," Kirkmire said.

For fans who may miss out this time, Kirkmire said it's worth the wait.

"It's unfortunate that they aren't able to experience that, but you know hopefully it's an excuse for them to come back and visit this great city," Kirkmire said.

According to the Steelheads, the tickets for the Nov. 4, 6 and 7 games will be honored on the rescheduled dates, which have not yet been announced. Fans who can’t attend can receive a refund or credit toward another game.

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