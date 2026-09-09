Athletic Club Boise to join USL Championship in 2027, expand stadium

BOISE, Idaho — Athletic Club Boise will move from USL League One to the USL Championship for the 2027 season, bringing Division II professional men's soccer to the city.

The move comes during the club's inaugural 2026 season and follows strong attendance and community support. Athletic Club Boise has sold out every home game this season and sold more than 6,000 season tickets before its first match, according to the club.

The team set a USL League One regular-season attendance record June 20 when 7,247 fans attended a game at Athletic Club Boise Stadium.

Athletic Club Boise will join a league that includes established clubs such as Louisville City FC, Sacramento Republic FC and Phoenix Rising FC. USL Championship matches are distributed nationally through broadcast partnerships with CBS Sports and ESPN.

“From the beginning, Boise has shown us that our community is ready to support something ambitious,” Athletic Club Boise Co-Founder and CEO Brad Stith said. “Our community has shown up big time. They’ve wrapped their arms around our players and our club, and that support is the driving force behind USL’s invitation to join Championship. Boise made this happen.”

The club said its matches have generated more than 150,000 views through national, streaming and local broadcasts. Its social media accounts have nearly 45,000 followers and have generated more than 17.3 million views since January, according to the club.

“Athletic Club Boise has demonstrated what can happen when a club truly connects with its community,” USL Championship President Jeremy Alumbaugh said. “The support and energy surrounding the club in Boise have been remarkable, and that strong foundation makes this a natural next step.”

The move to the USL Championship will also bring changes to Athletic Club Boise's stadium and training facilities.

The club plans to add 3,000 seats on the east side of the pitch before the 2027 season. Construction will also begin on a new practice pitch and training facility.

Athletic Club Boise currently competes in USL League One, which is below the USL Championship in the U.S. professional soccer league system. The club was established as Idaho's first professional soccer team and plays its home games at Athletic Club Boise Stadium through a 30-year partnership with Ada County.

The club has said it plans to add a women's team in the future.

"Through sport, Athletic Club Boise aims to reflect the identity of its community, increase access to the game, and create a lasting source of pride for Boise and the state of Idaho," the club said.