Idaho Steelheads postpone three home games because of 'ice conditions'

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Steelheads have postponed three home games scheduled for this week because of "ice conditions" at Idaho Central Arena in Boise.

The games against the Rapid City Rush were scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 4, Thursday, Nov. 6, and Friday, Nov. 7.

The Steelheads said the games will be rescheduled, but new dates have not yet been announced.

Tickets for the postponed games will be valid for the rescheduled dates. Fans who cannot attend the new dates can receive a refund or credit toward another game, according to the team.

Season ticket holders will receive information about the new dates and tickets from their ticket representatives.

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