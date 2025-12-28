How Boise is ringing in the new year

BOISE — With New Year's Eve fast approaching, celebrations in Boise are about to kick off.

The famous Idaho Potato Drop will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 outside the Idaho State Capitol. 2025 marks the event's 13th year. The night will feature live performances, sporting events, food, and will raise awareness for local nonprofits.

Valley Regional Transit will offer bus rides every 15 minutes from 7:00 p.m. to 1 a.m. Parking and fares are free at Boise Towne Square Mall.

But the potato drop is not the only celebration happening in Boise on New Year's Eve.

Watson's Mystery Cafe & Spirits on West Fairview will be putting on a masquerade party starting at 7:00 p.m. Guests are invited to solve a murder mystery before ringing in the New Year with dancing and champagne. The event is 21+ only.

The Riverside Hotel will host two ticketed parties, along with free live music in BAR365. One of the parties, in the Sapphire Room, is themed "Welcome to the Jungle," where guests are encouraged to wear their best animal print or jungle-inspired attire.

The Boise Pubic Library is hosting their Noon Year's Eve celebrations from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the 31st. Kids are invited to the Boise Public Library for crafts, snacks, dancing, and a festive balloon drop. For downtown library goers, the event will be held at JUMP. All other library celebrations will be on location.