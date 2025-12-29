Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBogus Basin

Actions

Bogus Basin postpones New Year's Torchlight Parade & Fireworks Celebration due to low snow

Bogus Basin 2.jpg
Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area
Bogus Basin 2.jpg
Posted

BOGUS BASIN, Idaho — On Monday, Bogus Basin announced that its traditional New Year's Day Torchlight Parade and Fireworks Celebration at Bogus Basin has been postponed.

A post on social media by the non-profit ski area cited "limited terrain" and "lighter early season visitation" as reasons for the postponement. The post goes on to explain that the resort will hold the events once it can "deliver the full celebration you expect and deserve."

A new date for the events has yet to be announced.

ALSO READ | Bogus Basin blows through 5 million gallons of water in snowmaking push

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights