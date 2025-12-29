Bogus Basin postpones New Year's Torchlight Parade & Fireworks Celebration due to low snow

BOGUS BASIN, Idaho — On Monday, Bogus Basin announced that its traditional New Year's Day Torchlight Parade and Fireworks Celebration at Bogus Basin has been postponed.

A post on social media by the non-profit ski area cited "limited terrain" and "lighter early season visitation" as reasons for the postponement. The post goes on to explain that the resort will hold the events once it can "deliver the full celebration you expect and deserve."

A new date for the events has yet to be announced.

