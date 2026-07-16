Neighbors welcome growth as new 1010 Jefferson project breaks ground in downtown Boise

BOISE — City leaders, community members, and the Capital City Development Corporation broke ground Thursday on a new mixed-use development in downtown Boise.

The project, officially named 10|10 Jefferson, will include 5 ground-floor commercial spaces for local businesses.

WATCH: What's neighbors think of the new1010 Jefferson project

Downtown Boise breaks ground on 1010 Jefferson development

Alexandra Monjar, senior project manager in property development at CCDC, said the agency committed to the project more than a year ago.

"In November of 2024, we decided to take this on as a Capital project within the agency. It will be another place to gather, bring your families."

Managers at Form & Function Coffee said they welcome the project, hoping it brings more people to that part of downtown.

"We're dotted around this whole area downtown so it's gonna kind of broaden our reach and get us out there even more,” Jasper Isbell, roasting manager at Form and Function.

The development will also become the seventh garage in the ParkBOI system, adding 446 public parking spaces.

Katy Cole works in downtown Boise. She said construction can be inconvenient, but believes the long-term benefits are worth it.

"We've been getting pretty big so there has been a lot of construction lately which has made transit a little frustrating at times. Aside from that we're excited that everyone's coming here."

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Another major component of the project is a new Treasure Valley YMCA Kessler Family Early Education Center, which will double the YMCA's early childcare capacity in downtown Boise.

Meagan Ellis, vice president and chief development officer at Treasure Valley Family YMCA, said the need for affordable, quality childcare continues to grow.

"We've seen more and more employers and individuals struggle to find childcare that's sustainable and affordable and truly high quality, and this project allows us an opportunity to support solving that problem."

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The early education center will be located steps away from the new CapEd YMCA, allowing the two facilities to work together to better serve families.

Jessica Bruce, a downtown Boise neighbor, said her family has a personal stake in the expansion.

"Our children both attend YMCA programming and daycares, so we're very excited to see expansion in childcare."

The YMCA said it is already accepting early reservations from businesses interested in its employer childcare co-op model, which helps employers offer childcare without having to build or operate their own facility.

Construction is set to begin Monday, with the project expected to be finished by late 2027.

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