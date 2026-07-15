Garden City leaders plan ahead for large riverfront redevelopment opportunity

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — One of the Treasure Valley's largest riverfront redevelopment opportunities is taking shape as Garden City leaders prepare for the future of the former Ada County Highway District maintenance yard.

The nearly 20-acre property at Adams and 37th streets is expected to go on the market this fall after ACHD relocates its maintenance operations to southeast Boise. Before the property is sold, Garden City leaders are working to adopt a Special Area Plan that will guide what future development can look like.

"It's a prime piece of property," Garden City Mayor Bill Jacobs said. "I think what we're really looking for is an epic development."

WATCH | Garden City sets vision for redevelopment of ACHD riverfront property

Garden City sets vision for redevelopment of ACHD riverfront property

The city's comprehensive plan designates the site for mixed-use development, with leaders envisioning apartments, condominiums and townhomes in three- to four-story buildings with restaurants, shops and other businesses on the ground floor.

According to city leaders, the Special Area Plan will establish development guidelines before a developer submits plans, helping ensure future projects align with Garden City's long-term vision for the property. And it's only the second time the city has dedicated several hours of work for a Special Area Plan.

"My goal as a city is to really create a nice dynamic, vital, urban environment where people can live and play and not have to leave their homes, and they have all of the resources, whether it's shopping, the Greenbelt and things like that, right there in that spot," Jacobs said.

The proposal also prioritizes public access to the Boise River Greenbelt. City leaders say future development will be required to maintain Greenbelt access. Zoning guidelines call for at least 25% of the property to remain publicly accessible open space, such as a park.

Nearby residents Edie and Charlotte, who frequently use the Greenbelt, say they hope the redevelopment brings more amenities to the area.

"Maybe more restaurants kind of like how the Boardwalk does, and like places with patios because I think it's a very nice view to sit and eat out on the Greenbelt," Edie Ireland said.

Jacobs said the city hopes to create a development that reflects both the community's needs and Garden City's long-term vision.

"We recognize that it's a special piece of property," Jacobs said. "We want to make sure we have a development that fits with the city, fits with the community, and has legs that's going to be there for a really long time."

Garden City leaders hope to approve the Special Area Plan by the end of the summer. ACHD expects to list the property for sale this fall.