Groundbreaking for new downtown Boise YMCA, aiming for 2026 completion

BOISE, Idaho — After a decade of planning, Boise’s downtown YMCA is set for a major transformation, with a brand-new facility designed to better serve the community for decades to come.



The new YMCA, expected to be completed by 2026, will offer expanded services, including childcare and health programs.

The project, which replaces the current State Street building, has already raised $75 million toward its $80 million goal. They are still fundraising to meet that goal.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

It's a project ten years in the making — the heart of downtown Boise will soon see an updated community pillar with a newly built YMCA.

After serving Boiseans for more than 50 years, the original aging building along State Street, in need of costly repairs, will give way to the revamped downtown Boise YMCA across the street.

“Really, this facility was conceptualized, designed, and will be built to meet the needs of the community now and well into the future,” says YMCA CEO David Duro. "The whole idea here is we want to wrap our collective arms around people and provide the support they need to succeed in life."

For many, the YMCA is more than a gym — this includes cancer survivor and longtime member Sue Gaunt. Diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, Gaunt credits her survival to the strength she built swimming at the Y, preparing her for surgeries.

“If I hadn't been in such great shape, they would have just opened me up and closed me back up and said, ‘So sorry.’ But somehow, I survived the surgery. I was in such good shape. So I really believe that the Y saved my life. I don't think I would be here if I hadn't had access to such a great facility,” says Gaunt.

CEO David Duro says the new center will provide critical services, including expanded childcare and programs in mental, physical, and financial health. However, they are still $5 million away from hitting their $80 million fundraising goal.

“Until we get that money raised, our ability to really serve the community the way we want will be limited,” says Duro.

But with $75 million raised, Duro says the trajectory of the project is looking promising.

“We're going to do what it takes to get it done,” says Duro.

As construction moves forward, Sue looks toward the future.

“I'm excited about swimming, but I'm really excited that the community has put its weight behind this YMCA. Because it's the nicest YMCA I've ever experienced,” says Gaunt.