DOWNTOWN BOISE — Music, food, dancing and culture will fill Downtown Boise this weekend as Latino Fest returns to Cecil Andrus Park for its 10th year.

The annual celebration is organized by Raíces Latinas and brings together people from across Idaho to highlight the many cultures and traditions that make up Latin America.

WATCH: Latino Fest returns to Downtown Boise this weekend

Latino Fest returns to Boise for 10th year celebrating Latin American culture

“This is your opportunity that if you’re part of any of these countries of Latin America, you can come and show your pride,” Ivan Castillo, a board member with Raíces Latinas, said.

For the first time, this year’s celebration will begin with a parade.

The parade will start at Boise City Hall and make its way to Cecil D. Andrus Park, where the festival will continue.

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Organizers are encouraging participants to wear clothing or bring flags representing their countries of heritage.

Castillo said the goal is to celebrate all of Latin America, rather than focus on one specific country.

“The focus is not only one country,” Castillo said. “The focus is all the countries in Latin America.”

Once the festival begins, attendees can expect live music and dancing throughout the afternoon and evening.

The entertainment lineup includes traditional dances from Chile and Colombia, a DJ, and local bands Fusion Latina and La Sonora Show.

Castillo said one thing that connects many Latin American cultures is cumbia.

“We always wonder what unites all Latin America in dance,” he said. “And I will tell you that the cumbia is actually something that does that.”

Food will also be a major part of the celebration, with vendors offering dishes and flavors from different parts of Latin America.

For some attendees, the food may be an opportunity to try something new. For others, it could be a taste of home.

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Castillo said that combination of cultures is what makes Latino Fest special — and what has helped the event continue for a decade.

“The differences that we have are so little, and we need to celebrate them,” Castillo said. “And that we get to eat really good. So what else can we do, right?”

Beyond the food and entertainment, Castillo said the festival gives Idaho's Latino and Hispanic communities an opportunity to tell their own stories and share their heritage.

“It’s so important because we’re showcasing and telling our own story as Latinos, Hispanics in Idaho,” he said.

Latino Fest is Saturday in Downtown Boise.



3:30 p.m. — Parade begins at Boise City Hall

4 p.m. — Festival begins at Cecil D. Andrus Park

The event is open to the community and will feature music, dancing, food and cultural activities celebrating Latin American heritage.

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