Preserving Mexican heritage through dance in the Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho — Folkloric dancer and teacher Monique Michel made it her mission to teach others what Mexican culture brings when it comes to dancing after moving to the Treasure Valley.

"There's thousands of Folklorico groups in and around the world," said owner of Ballet Mexico Lindo Monique Michel.

Michel opened Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo 22 years ago. Since then, they have been performing throughout the Gem State, showcasing different aspects of Mexican culture through dance. But Michel emphasizes it's about more than just celebrating holidays like Cinco de Mayo.

"I didn't know that Diosito had another plan for me, in that it wouldn't be in a classroom but in a studio," said Michel.

The dance company has grown significantly under her leadership.

"I have 50 dancers in my company, which is a lot for me because I am the only teacher," said Michel. "We have over 20 Mexican states in our folklorico repertoire, which is amazing because there's 32 Mexican states — each of them are all different."

When teaching her students new dances, Michel ensures they understand the reasoning behind each movement. What matters most to her is teaching audiences that these performances represent more than just dancing — they embody history and cultural significance.

"And it is about about the cultural roots that run so, so deep that have so many ties to ante-pasados who are no longer here, it has ties to family in Mexico who maybe can't come here," said Michel. "It has what we want for future generations, what we wanted for ourselves, what we wish we could have seen for ourselves."

With each practice, students work hours perfecting each step, honoring those who came before them and those who will follow, displaying cultural pride with every performance.

"And to see all of that encompassed in an art form that has so many different roots from different countries and the diversity of Mexico and it's expressed in dance form," said Michel.

Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo will be performing at Indian Creek Plaza at 7:15 p.m. for their Cinco De Mayo Event.