Idaho Community Leader Honored With Prestigious Ohtli Award

NAMPA, Idaho — A leader in Idaho’s Hispanic community is being recognized with one of the highest honors given by the Mexican government. Mari Ramos, Executive Director of the Idaho Hispanic Foundation, received the prestigious Ohtli Award for her long-standing work supporting Latino families across the state.

The award is one of the most significant recognitions the Mexican government gives globally, honoring people who devote their lives to creating pathways for others. At the Mexican Consulate in Boise, leaders say this year’s recipient represents exactly what the honor stands for.

"The Ohtli, is an award that recognizes the people that, makes everything possible to, uh, make the, the Mexican community stronger," said Ángeles Gómez.

The Ohtli Award dates back to 1996 and comes from the Nahuatl word for “path,” symbolizing those who open doors and create opportunities for others.

Gómez said selecting Ramos was an easy decision.

"She's been everything that, encloses the meaning of this, of this recognition. She is very devoted to the, to the Mexican community," she said.

For Ramos, the honor is deeply meaningful — a recognition tied closely to her family’s immigrant roots. She says her parents taught her early on that culture brings people together and that serving others is a responsibility.

"I grew up knowing that culture was a beautiful way of connecting community and of learning from each other and I've always made that a priority for me to so to receive that recognition was really special," she said.

Throughout her career, Ramos has worked to support families, small businesses, and community programs across Idaho. Her efforts include helping entrepreneurs navigate licensing and resources, expanding food access, and leading cultural events — including the Traveling Table mobile pantry she helped start.

"It's about seeing a gap or seeing a need and doing what we can to fill that need. I am not a rich person and I don't have a lot, but I do have my time. I do have my skills and I can put those to work," she said.

Ramos says she hopes the award inspires young Latinos to embrace their heritage, use their talents, and continue strengthening Idaho’s diverse communities.

She plans to continue her work with the Idaho Hispanic Foundation, focusing on expanding education, improving access to resources, and developing future community leaders.

