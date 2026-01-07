Idaho Statehouse damaged by fireworks explosion during New Year's Celebration

BOISE, Idaho — It was quite the celebration on New Year's Eve down here at Cecil Andrus Park in front of the Idaho State Capitol.

The fireworks celebration shattered glass on the first floor of the AT&T building, injuring a young girl. Idaho News 6 later learned that two windows on the Idaho Statehouse Rotunda were also damaged during the fireworks show.

Senior Reporter Don Nelson talks to a state government official about damage to the Idaho State Capitol

Idaho Capitol windows 'shattered' during Potato Drop fireworks show

Kim Rau with the Department of Administration says it's her department's responsibility to take care of all state-owned facilities, including much of the Capitol Building.

"So right now, we're in the middle of just assessing the damage," said Rau. "I didn't know about the windows in the Rotunda until, actually, I believe it was probably Sunday night."

You can clearly see the cracks in the window from inside the Statehouse. Fortunately, the windows did not shatter.

"They're cracked, and the reason they're not busted out is because those windows are made, there's like a chicken wire in the glass of this window, and that's what they did in the old days."

As we've reported, the three windows a block away at the AT&T building on Bannock Street did shatter, and shards of that glass injured a young girl who had to go through hours of surgery at St.Luke's Hospital in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

Young Isabella is now recovering at home.

I asked Rau, "Who pays the bill to fix it? She replied, "That's what we're going to determine."

These two windows are the only damage reported to Rau's office. An investigation into the incident by Boise Fire and Police remains ongoing.