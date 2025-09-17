Idaho state worker fired for social media posts on Charlie Kirk's assassination

BOISE, Idaho — A 23-year-old former Idaho Department of Labor employee says he lost his job after making controversial comments online about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

David Berriochoa told Idaho News 6 he learned of his termination in an email from human resources.

“I woke up to an email from HR Friday morning, and that's when I heard it,” Berriochoa said.

WATCH: Idaho state worker fired over Charlie Kirk posts

Idaho state worker fired after social media posts on Charlie Kirk’s assassination

He had shared comments on his private Instagram story, calling Kirk a “known pedophile” — without providing evidence – and writing that Kirk’s death was a “net positive for society.”

“Well, initially what went through my mind is Charlie Kirk wasn't a very good person, so I could understand why it happened,” Berriochoa said. “That does not, I want to make it very clear, that is not me condoning what happened to him.”

When asked whether that amounts to condoning Kirk’s killing, Berriochoa responded: “Not the action which killed him. Frankly, if he died in a car accident, I would have said the same exact thing.”

He also commented under an Idaho News 6 post about a fight at a vigil for Kirk at the Idaho Capitol, writing: “LMAO Charlie is burning,” with two fire emojis.

Asked whether he found that comment funny, Berriochoa said, “I found the reaction of the right to try to whitewash his past laughable. And I am not going to stand here and participate in this sort of martyrdom of a man who never stood for anything positive in his life, I think.”

Berriochoa is not the only Idahoan facing consequences over social media reactions to Kirk’s death. Idaho News 6 previously reported that two Treasure Valley school employees were also fired for posts online .

Boise State associate professor Dr. Sam Martin, who specializes in public affairs and law, said the case highlights the tension between free speech and workplace accountability.

“Well, so the expectations of free speech in our lives are actually less robust than most of us like to believe,” Dr. Martin said. “And in fact, you can get fired from your job for that, because no one is putting you in prison. They're simply consequences to the things that we say.”

Berriochoa said he is not seeking to be reinstated at the Department of Labor but is considering legal action.

The Idaho Department of Labor has yet to respond to our request for comment.

