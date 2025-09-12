Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vallivue student teacher who celebrated Charlie Kirk's death is no longer associated with district

Vallivue School District
KIVI
Vallivue School District
Posted
and last updated

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A student teacher within the Vallivue School District, who is known to appear locally as a drag performer, is no longer associated with the school district after celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk on social media following the conservative activist's assassination.

Following Kirk's death, a social media account for Aunt Tifa, the student teacher's drag persona, posted to Facebook saying, "Another Nazi dead!!!! Rot in pi— Charlie Kirk." A follow-up post, approximately two hours later, went on to say, "Shooting Nazis isn't political violence, it's human decency."

The student teacher, who is known in the local LGBTQ+ community, goes by Phoenix Lenore Devaroux on Facebook.

On Facebook, Devaroux acknowledged the social media posts and a follow-up report by the Idaho Dispatch linking them to the social media account.

"I am aware of the Idaho Dispatch article, and I have resigned from my position held at Lakevue [Elementary School]. I messed up. The comments I made were unprofessional and I take ownership for my actions. Please respect my peace during this time," Devaroux wrote.

In an email statement, Vallivue School District acknowledged the incident, saying, "The District is aware of inappropriate posts that were made on Facebook last night. Please be assured that the individual responsible is not a Vallivue employee and will no longer be on school campus. Hate speech does not represent Vallivue or what we stand for as a community. Our goal is to educate and keep your children safe. This is what we will continue to do."

