Faith-based vigil for Charlie Kirk offers the community a chance to reflect

CORRECTION: The vigil mentioned in this article was organized by Kris Folks of the Well Reformed Church, Mike Lewis of The White Rose Resistance, and local faith leaders. In the original story, we incorrectly stated that the event was organized by the Idaho Liberty Dogs.

Just two days after Charlie Kirk was tragically assassinated at Utah Valley University, communities across Boise have already held three vigils in his honor.

On Friday evening, the steps of the Idaho State Capitol were filled with flags, shirts, and flickering candles as local faith leaders and residents gathered to pay tribute to Kirk’s life and legacy.

The vigil included speeches, moments of silence, and prayers, providing attendees with an opportunity to collectively process the jarring realities of recent events.

“To pray for the needs of those who are mourning, that they would be comforted; to pray for justice for those who have committed heinous crimes in this past week in our society; to pray for reform in our nation’s laws that we might actually execute justice and no longer delay judgment, but rather love our neighbors enough to penalize those who do evil and wicked things," said one pastor.

Attendees carried candles and signs while pastors shared words of wisdom and encouragement. Families and friends came from across the city, uniting in grief and remembrance.

“The purpose of this event is to answer the question: what do we do now? Like I said, scripture tells us where we go now. There’s certainly turmoil and turbulence and not knowing, but I’m saying we do know there is an order on how we proceed, and it’s an orderly conduct, but it is in action, not in idleness," said Mike Lewis of the White Rose Resistance and one of the event's organizers.

Kris Folks of the Well Reformed Church was the lead organizer of the vigil.

“Without the gospel, there is no hope. Without purpose and meaning— there’s no point behind Charlie’s death. But he is a valuable person. He was a son of God. He professed the blood of Christ. He had more worth than the world around us," said Gabriel Render, a pastor for Stone Mountain Bible Church.

As the vigil came to a close, candles flickered softly while community members shared words of encouragement and offered a prayer for the future of the country.

