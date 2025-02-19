Idaho Legislature passes $50 million parental choice tax credit bill

BOISE, Idaho — House Bill 93, a proposed measure to establish a $50 million parental choice tax credit, has successfully passed both the Idaho House and Senate. The bill passed the Senate on Wednesday, 20-15, and is now headed to Gov. Brad Little to either sign or veto.

Proponents of the bill assert it will broaden educational prospects for families, notably aiding low- and middle-income households. According to the bill's statement of purpose, it aims to assist Idaho parents in guiding their children's education while ensuring that nonpublic schools maintain their independence from government regulation.

RELATED: Idaho lawmakers prepare to vote on $50 million parental choice tax credit

Idaho lawmakers prepare to vote on $50 million parental choice tax credit

However, the measure has faced significant opposition. Critics of the bill have argued that redirecting public funds to alternative education could harm already underfunded public schools.

House Bill 93 would establish refundable tax credits up to $5,000 per student or $7,500 for special-needs students, targeting families with incomes up to three times the federal poverty level.

The bill also comes in the wake of a statement from Gov. Little earlier this year, where he expressed his desire to enhance school choice for families. Little had recommended a $50 million investment to expand educational options in his State of the State address.

RELATED: Governor Brad Little outlines priorities in 2025 State of the State Address

H.B. 93 now awaits Gov. Little’s decision.