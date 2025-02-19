Idaho lawmakers prepare to vote on $50 million parental choice tax credit

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho lawmakers are scheduled to vote on House Bill 93 this Wednesday, a measure that would establish a $50 million parental choice tax credit. Supporters argue the bill will expand educational opportunities, while opponents contend it could divert critical funding from the state's public schools.

Eastern Idaho Superintendent Randy Lords is in Boise, urging lawmakers to vote no. She warned that the bill could lead to unintended consequences for students and schools.

"A $50 million price tag would definitely help when we're $80 million upside down in our special education funding," Lords explained.

He argues that reallocating public funds toward alternative education could destabilize school districts that are already struggling to meet students' needs. "There's not the accountability that we would like to see," he added.

House Bill 93 proposes refundable tax credits of up to $5,000 per student or $7,500 for special-needs students. Families earning up to three times the federal poverty level would qualify. The poverty line threshold for a family of three is currently $26,650.

The bill's sponsors argue that it empowers families by offering more educational choices, particularly benefitting low- and middle-income households. According to the bill's statement of purpose, it's designed to support Idaho parents in guiding their children's education while ensuring nonpublic schools remain independent of government oversight.

Despite the opposition, the bill comes on the heels of Governor Brad Little's reaffirmation of his commitment to expanding school choice at the beginning of the year.

"I recognize the growing desire to expand school choice, especially for students with unique physical or developmental conditions. I am recommending $50 million to further expand education options for Idaho families," Little stated in his State of the State address earlier this year.

Former President Donald Trump also showed his support for the bill, posting on Truth Social: "Congratulations to Governor Brad Little and Idaho legislators who are fighting to bring school choice to their beautiful state. This bill, which has my complete and total support, MUST PASS!"

Should the bill pass, Lords expressed mixed feelings: "I would be a little sad... But again, I've got kids coming to school the next day."