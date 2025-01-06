Governor Brad Little outlines priorities in 2025 State of the State Address

BOISE, Idaho — In his 2025 State of the State address delivered at the Idaho Statehouse on Monday afternoon, Governor Brad Little emphasized continued growth and strategic investments aimed at addressing the needs of Idahoans while promoting fiscal responsibility.

The address began with Governor Little noting the implications of the recent presidential election, asserting that the results echoed Idaho’s values. "Americans affirmed they want for our country what Idaho has — safe communities, bustling economic activity, increasing incomes, tax relief, fewer regulations, fiscal responsibility, and common-sense values," he said.

A key focus of Governor Little’s agenda was education — he committed over $150 million in public school funding, highlighting an 80% increase in state support for education since he took office in 2019. The funding aims to address budget gaps in rural school facilities, mental health services, and school safety, as well as enhance literacy programs. He also reaffirmed his support for educational freedom, recommending that an additional $50 million be allocated to promote school choice this year.

Governor Little also spoke about Idaho's LAUNCH Program, which was started in 2023 and aims to help keep students on track with their careers after high school. "Our efforts to get more Idaho kids into the trades is helping," Little said. "Across the country, the number of students on track to a career is declining, but not in Idaho. Idaho is bucking the trend."

Infrastructure investments were another cornerstone of the Governor's address, with plans to allocate significant funding without raising taxes or fees. "Our Keeping Promises plan keeps our foot on the gas with additional transportation funding," Little said. "We will continue to improve our existing roads and bridges and get people and products across our state safely and efficiently."

Addressing economic concerns, Governor Little dedicated $100 million to tax relief, underscoring Idaho's commitment to keeping the state affordable for working families. In addition to tax relief, Little says his Keeping Promises plan will also help working families by addressing the "pinch in housing supply" through the construction of more new homes across the state.

Public safety and security were also featured prominently in the speech. Governor Little announced new investments in cybersecurity and resources to combat drug trafficking, along with firm commitments to improve child welfare and support vulnerable families.

In reference to Idaho’s economic standing, Little said that the state is experiencing the highest GDP growth in the region with a leading role in job creation. The Governor’s "Keeping Promises" plan seeks to continue this trend, ensuring that Idaho remains a beacon of progress and opportunity in the face of national challenges.

Now, the Governor's proposals are heading to the Legislature to kick off the 2025 legislative session. Idaho News 6 will continue to bring you updates as we cover Idaho's legislature, bringing you insights on key proposals and developments in the coming months.