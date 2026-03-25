Idaho lawmakers weigh bill to regulate natural kratom and avoid banning its sale

BOISE, Idaho — Kratom is legal to buy and sell in Idaho and is available at various retail locations and online.

And while Kratom has been used for centuries in traditional medicine to combat fatigue and treat pain, in recent years, it has gained popularity in the United States as an herbal supplement, often marketed for energy, pain relief, and to manage opioid withdrawal.

WATCH: Lawmakers and citizens debate the future of natural Kratom

Kratom Bills in the Idaho legislature spark debate

Now, a bill that would regulate but not ban Kratom is dividing lawmakers, law enforcement, business owners, and families.

Tia Rustici stood before lawmakers in February, sharing the story of the death of her daughter Kielee. She told lawmakers her daughter trusted the product because of how it was marketed.

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“Kielee trusted the word natural. She used Kratom, natural Kratom powder. She believed it was safe to use for pain because that’s how the industry markets it," said Rustici. "She was not using extracts or 70H products. The leaf itself killed her. No other substances were found in her box screen, and she was not a polydrug user.”

Senate Bill 1282, known as the Idaho Kratom Consumer Protection and Safety Act, was voted down by the Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee in late February, but that was not the end of it.

Mary Esch/AP FILE - This Sept. 27, 2017 file photo shows kratom capsules in Albany, N.Y.

A new and modified piece of legistlation, Senate Bill 1418 (SB-1418), would establish the Idaho Kratom Consumer Protection and Safety Act to provide basic consumer protections for Kratom products sold in Idaho while preserving access to natural Kratom leaf for adults.

Proponents of the bill say natural Kratom is a safer alternative to prescription opioids.

The bill addresses safety concerns related to adulterated or chemically enhanced Kratom products, while establishing age restrictions and enforcement authority.

The bill's co-sponsor, Senator Tammy Nichols, wants some kind of regulation to ensure product safety.

"We are going to be requesting this to be sent to the 14th order," said Nichols. "We want to put some clarification for [Idaho State Police] in here, and then we also have some additional labeling requests from the Idaho Association of Physicians, and we're fine with all of it."

Meanwhile, House Bill 864 (HB-864), which would classify Kratom as a scheduled 1 controlled substance, will stay in committee until Friday, March 27th, as they wait to see what happens with Senate with SB-1418, the regulations bill.

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