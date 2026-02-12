Sen. Tammy Nichols proposes legislation to protect natural kratom, ban synthetic forms

BOISE, Idaho — Senator Tammy Nichols (R - District 10) introduced a resolution on Thursday that would recognize existing lawful use of Kratom, "a plant-derived supplemental product related to the coffee plant," while prohibiting adulterated or synthetic forms that include artificially enhanced amounts of the active ingredient in Kratom, 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH).

Kratom is often used in higher doses to treat pain symptoms, while lower-dosage use can provide a stimulating effect. Many struggling with opioid addiction turn to kratom as a natural alternative because 7-OH readily binds to mu-opioid receptors.

Organic Kratom originates from the Mitragyna speciosa tree, which is native to Southeast Asia.

According to Nichols' testimony, Kratom is currently used by approximately 2.4 million Americans. However, there is currently no FDA-approved version of Kratom available in the United States.

"The pharmacological profile, abuse liability, and emerging patterns of non-medical use establish 7-OH as a dangerous substance. Current regulatory gaps have enabled widespread availability of these products despite their opioid-like properties and necessitate immediate policy intervention to address this emerging threat to American public health." - U.S. Food and Drug Administration

"There's a difference between natural leaf kratom versus altered products," said Nichols. "What we're wanting to protect is the natural leaf form."

Nichols went on to explain that the goal of the legislation is to establish uniform standards surrounding the retail sale of Kratom to allow the public to be able to easily distinguish safe Kratom products from unsafe, artificially enhanced products.

"What this bill does is it preserves access to natural leaf kratom. It prohibits adulterated synthetic or artificially enhanced products. It clearly distinguishes natural kratomfrom concentrated or spike 708 products. It requires limited third-party laboratory testing by processors. It establishes an age restriction to prevent sales to minors, and it clarifies supply," said Nichols of the proposed law.

"This bill is about protecting the public, supporting responsible businesses, and removing bad actors from the marketplace while preserving lawful adult access and keeping government limited and focused," concluded Nichols.

The Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee agreed to print the bill as written. A committee hearing regarding the new bill has yet to be scheduled.

