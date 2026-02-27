Idaho lawmakers debate kratom regulations as grieving mother shares story of daughter's overdose death

BOISE, Idaho — A bill that would regulate — but not ban — kratom is dividing Idaho lawmakers, law enforcement, business owners, and families.

Tia Rustici stood before Idaho lawmakers on Thursday morning, sharing the story of the death of her daughter, Kielee Rustici.

"My daughter Kielee was 23 when she passed. She was beautiful, a spark, she was full of life. She was passionate. She was a go-getter. She could have conquered the world if she had the chance," Rustici said.

Rustici told lawmakers her daughter trusted the product because of how it was marketed.

"Kielee trusted the word natural. She used kratom, natural kratom powder. She believed it was safe to use for pain because that's how the industry markets it," Rustici said. "She was not using extracts or 70H products. The leaf itself killed her. No other substances were found in her tox screen, and she was not a polydrug user."

Rustici said her daughter's death has left a void no legislation can fill.

"She was robbed of an opportunity, and she could have done wonderful things. She was into politics, who knows how far she would have gone, but I just will never be able to walk my daughter down the aisle," said Rustici, holding back tears.

Tia Rustici speaks with reporter Greenlee Clark after opposing Senate Bill 1282 in honor of her daughter, Keilee Rustici.

Senate Bill 1282, called the Kratom Consumer Protection Act, would restrict some versions of the plant-based supplement while setting regulations on others.

The bill would ban synthetically altered or highly concentrated products and require testing, labeling, age restrictions, and supply chain accountability.

Senator Tammy Nichols of District 10 said the bill is about consumer safety, not endorsing use.

"This legislation does not promote or endorse use. It simply recognizes that kratom is already lawfully used by millions of adults, and public policy should focus on product integrity and consumer protection," Nichols said.

Mac Haddow of the American Kratom Association acknowledged the limits of the word "natural."

"Natural does not mean safe. We all know that. In the case of kratom, the most important thing is that product formulations that are available to consumers are safe," Haddow said.

Business owner Tyson Baker said the bill is about protecting consumers, not promoting the product.

"It doesn't outlaw kratom, it safeguards it," Baker said. "Safety isn't a barrier or a burden, it's the foundation for longevity."

Opponents, including Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea, argued the product should not be sold at all.

"This bill does nothing but normalize something that is not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for medical use or as a dietary supplement," Basterrechea explained.

Rustici pushed back on the idea that only certain forms of kratom are dangerous.

"Midrogenine and 70H both bind to the same opioid receptors of morphine. The idea that natural powder is harmless while only certain extracts are dangerous is not supported by what is happening in real families. Both forms are taking lives," Rustici said.

Senate Bill 1282 has not yet received a final vote. If it passes, Idaho would join 19 other states with a Kratom Consumer Protection Act.

Tia Rustici shows reporter Greenlee Clark photos and videos of her daughter, Kielee Rustici.

Rustici shared a final message for parents.

"I just say educate your kids. Just because it's natural does not mean it's safe," Rustici said.

