Idaho AG Raúl Labrador outlines impact of multi-billion-dollar opioid settlement

BOISE, Idaho — The State of Idaho will receive approximately $24 million after Purdue Pharma reached a wide-reaching, multi-billion-dollar national settlement regarding its role in the opioid crisis.

Senior Reporter Don Nelson sat down with Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador to find out what the settlement means for the Gem State.

“They had very improperly prescribed these things," said Labrador of Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family's actions. "They didn’t tell the public how bad these things were.”

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Purdue Pharma developed and manufactured OxyContin, a powerful opioid based painkiller that fueled a country-wide addiction epidemic.

“It’s a big problem in Idaho, and it’s a sad problem because a lot of these families that were affected by this, they were just taking medicine," added Labrador. "They didn’t realize they were taking such an addictive substance."

Idaho to receive $24 million opioid settlement

In January 2025, a bipartisan coalition of 55 attorneys general announced a $7.4 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma.

The settlement was finalized just weeks ago.

Idaho secured a little over $24 million as part of that settlement.

Nelson asked Labrador where will the money go?

The attorney general replied, “It’s about 40 percent for the state, 40 percent for the counties, and 20 percent for other communities."

Asked if any of those funds will be earmarked for addiction prevention, Labrador answered in the affirmative, adding that treatment programs would also receive funds.

Labrador continued by saying that the settlement is sending a strong message to other big pharmaceutical companies. But he insists— the fight is far from over.

"This is not the only settlement; we’ve had over 115 million dollars in settlements since I’ve been A.G. against some of these Pharma companies, and I think we’re going to continue to protect the public."

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