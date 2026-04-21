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Albertsons reaches $774M settlement to close all opioid-related legal claims

Albertsons
Idaho News 6
Albertsons
Posted

BOISE, Idaho — Albertsons has reached a settlement to resolve any federal, state, or tribal-based legal claims involving opioids.

In a news release, Albertsons Companies, Inc. clarified that the settlement, which totals $774 million, "is not an admission of wrongdoing or liability."

Meanwhile, Purdue Pharma, the creator of the prescription opioid OxyContin, is working to reach a settlement to resolve the thousands of lawsuits that name the company as a defendant regarding its role in the opioid crisis. The Associated Press reports that U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo will soon order the company to forfeit $225 to the Department of Justice before it can finalize a settlement.

"[Albertsons] is continuing its ongoing commitment to patient safety, responsible pharmacy operations, robust training and tools for pharmacy teams, and being a constructive partner in addressing the opioid crisis," concludes the company statement regarding the settlement.

Albertsons currently operates 2,244 grocery stores and 1,713 pharmacies across 35 states.

Meet your East End reporter Riley Shoemaker