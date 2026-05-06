Idaho to receive $24 million as part of $7.4 billion federal opioid settlement

BOISE, Idaho — The State of Idaho will receive approximately $24 million after Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family reached a wide-reaching, multi-billion-dollar settlement regarding their role in the opioid crisis.

According to the Idaho Attorney General's Office, the finalized settlement, which included signatures from 55 state attorneys general for all U.S. states and territories, totaled $7.4 billion.

"The Sackler family and Purdue Pharma made billions marketing opioids they knew were dangerously addictive, and Idaho families paid the price," said Raúl Labrador, Idaho Attorney General. "They knew the damage they were causing, and they did it anyway. Through this settlement, my office is recovering $24 million for Idaho, and we will keep pursuing pharmaceutical companies that profited from this crisis."

The $24 million designated for the State of Idaho will be disbursed across three sectors. 40% will go towards state behavioral health programs and related services, 40% will go to cities/counties, and 20% will go to Idaho's public health districts.

Furthermore, the settlement prohibits the Sackler family from selling opioids in the U.S. Purdue Pharma's manufacturing will also be transferred to Knoa Pharma LLC, which will be prohibited from marketing opioids.

The Sacklers must also provide over 30 million documents related to their opioid business as part of the settlement.

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