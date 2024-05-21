Here's what you'll need to know to vote in the Idaho Primary Election

BOISE, Idaho — It’s Tuesday, May 21, and here in Idaho, that means one thing: Primary Election Day.

RELATED: Meet two candidates running for District 1 Commissioner

Although many registered voters may have already done their civic duty and voted early, the majority of people will likely be hitting their local polling locations today. So for those looking for information, here’s what you’ll need to do in order to vote:

RELATED: Republican voters in District 23 will decide who is on the November ballot for Representative seat A

First of all, if you’re unsure if you’re even registered to vote, you should go to voteidaho.gov to check your registration status.

If you are not registered, you’ll be able to do that at your polling place, which you can also find at voteidaho.gov. But you’ll need to have your photo ID, like a driver's license, passport, tribal card, or a Concealed Weapon License that was issued by an Idaho County Sheriff; and proof of residency like a bank statement, utility bill, mortgage or lease, or letter of enrollment from an Idaho high school or university.

RELATED: Meet the candidates for Ada County Commissioner District 3

You’ll need to be at least 18 years old, a citizen of the U.S., a resident of Idaho for at least 30 days.

RELATED: Meet two of the Republican candidates running for the District 21A seat

The State of Idaho has four registered political parties: the Democratic Party, the Republican Party, Constitution Party, and Libertarian Party.

RELATED: Meet the two Republicans running for the District 21 State Senate seat

Since this is a primary, those people registered as Republican can only vote for candidates running as Republicans, and the same goes for Democrats can vote only for Democratic candidates. The winners will face off in the November general election.

RELATED: Two upstart politicians hope to unseat Rep. Mike Simpson in Tuesday's primary

Remember that your party affiliation affects who you can vote for. You can review that information here.

RELATED: Who are the Republicans running for state senator in Twin Falls? Hartgen faces hard-right primary challenge

Idaho News 6 will have live continuing coverage from multiple counties and neighborhoods throughout Primary Election night both on-air and online.