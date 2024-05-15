Republican voters in District 23 will decide who is on the November ballot for Representative seat A

ADA, CANYON AND OWYHEE COUNTIES — Chris Bruce is challenging incumbent Melissa Durrant for District 23 seat A. The district encompasses a majority of Kuna, portions of Ada and Canyon County, and all of Owyhee County.



One-term incumbent Melissa Durrant has also represented her community as a board member for the Idaho Farm Bureau.

Kuna Council Member Chris Bruce is in his third year representing the city. He is currently the council president.

District 23 residents can view their ballot for Ada County, Canyon County, and Owyhee County.

“I’d like to address the lobbyist issue. Who we’re talking to, who we’re dealing with, who representatives are spending their time with,” said Bruce.

One-term incumbent Melissa Durrant is seeking re-election for seat A.

“The district has a lot of rural schools in it, and those rural schools are really struggling to be able to meet the needs of upkeep and their facilities. Especially with the growth, there’s a lot of growth happening all at once that we weren’t quite ready or prepared for,” said Durrant.

As a former Idaho Farm Bureau State board member, Durrant says she wants to continue to advocate for District 23’s agricultural and rural areas, “and then there was also a bill on the Senate side that was working towards providing a state EMS. Which was huge for especially Owyhee County being able to have more resources where they get inundated all the time for recreation."

If elected, Bruce wants to address collecting mitigation fees for public schools, “I think that’s something that the legislature definitely needs to take up, at least make a decision to clarify what it says. That would all set some of the levies that are needed, that continue to pile up on property taxes."

The primary election will determine which Republican will be on the November ballot.

“Everything that I’ve done since I’ve been on council has just been to add transparency, to get the community involved, I believe it’s important to do that as well. I’m old school, so I answer the phone, I don’t mind talking and listening,” said Bruce.

“This was the first real political thing I decided to do, and I just ran because I want to be a voice for my district. I want to be someone they can turn to when they have issues,” said Durrant.