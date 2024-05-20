Meet the two Republicans running for the District 21 State Senate seat

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Incumbent Treg Bernt and Brenda Bourn are the two Republican candidates running to represent District 21 in the Idaho State Senate.



Treg Bernt is the incumbent.

"I'm a native Idahoan, fourth generation. I've lived here in Idaho my entire life, lifelong republican, small business owner, I'm a husband," Bernt said.

"I grew up in Twin Falls and I am a Nez Perce member of the tribe, but I was adopted and grew up in the Twin Falls area. After high school, I went to college and graduated from the University of Idaho as a registered dietitian. I've been working in the healthcare industry for 25+ years," Bourn said.

Both candidates tell me that they have a strong focus on public safety and keeping drugs out of Idaho.

"Keeping our community safe. This last session it was a huge priority for me as well," says Bernt. "We passed a bill to keep drugs out of our state because of the southern border and the mess we are experiencing down there."

"Things I want to focus on are, obviously, protecting Idaho borders. We have open borders in the south and people are coming across with drugs, and we need to protect our Idaho borders," added Bourn.

Bourn tells me that her values are what pushed her to run for the senate seat.

"I saw some of our traditional Idaho values deteriorate in some of the voting, and I feel like I want to preserve our Idaho traditional values here," says Bourn.

Bernt says that if he is re-elected, he'll focus on promoting civil discourse in the State Senate.

"I believe in having respectful conversation. I don't believe in drawing a hard line in the sand. I believe in collaboration. I believe in getting stuff done. That's what Meridianites want," Bernt said.