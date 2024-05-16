Meet two candidates running for District 1 Commissioner

Incumbent (R) Ryan Davidson and Candidate (R) Clyde Dornier are on the Republican ballot for District 1 Ada County Commissioner.

Early voting ends Friday with election day just a few days away on Tuesday, May 21st.

Ada County residents will see commissioner candidates on their primary election ballot in District 1.

Clyde Dornier hopes to beat out incumbent, Ryan Davidson. Dornier feels his 35 years of business and sales experience qualifies him for the position.

Dornier says, “I'm a guy that thinks that business experience in running, managing owning your own businesses is something that government can benefit from.”

Incumbent Ryan Davidson has held the position since 2020.

Since then, he says he's learned a lot about what comes with the job.

“It takes a long time to get up to speed on everything you need to know, and I think having that kind of experience over the last 3 ½ years gives me the ability to hit the ground running in 2024 should I get re-elected," says Davidson.

A big part of being a commissioner is budgeting and figuring out how to provide the best services to the county for the least amount of money.

Ryan Davidson continues, saying, “I like to make sure that taxpayer money is spent accordingly by asking the tough questions of our department heads, always looking for ways to save money and we've been able to do that as my time as commissioner every department was able to find savings.”

Clyde Dornier says, "I have the ability to get in and not just to understand where the money is going but how the process is working, and I hope that that experience and background leads me to be able to provide suggestions and influence policy.”

Commissioners weigh in on county-wide decisions.

Dornier says he'd want to address property taxes, public safety, and infrastructure to support growth.

Dornier says, “Smart growth to me is when we grow and when we approve new projects that people like Compass and ACHD and the cities in the county have all considered the infrastructure and that we have enough infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, Davidson wants to prioritize the redevelopment of land around Expo Idaho where an old horse track will soon be turned into a park.

“We have to look to the future for developing the rest, possibly a new Hawk Stadium, other parks, other amenities down there that is undeveloped right now and we want to use that for the benefit of the community,” Davidson says.

Early voting ends Friday 17th, and election day is just a few days away on Tuesday the 21st.