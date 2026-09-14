Court hearing rescheduled for man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting Star teen

BOISE, Idaho — The man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teenage girl at Freedom Park in star in July appeared in court Monday.

WATCH: Two men facing kidnapping-related charges appear in Ada County court

Two men facing kidnapping-related charges appear in Ada County court

An attorney for Jose Lozano Flores requested a one-week continuance, saying he needed more time to discuss a possible offer in the case with his client.

RELATED | Suspect charged in Freedom Park sexual assault, kidnapping held on $1 million bond

Flores faces eight felony charges and one misdemeanor. He is accused of assaulting a 15-year-old girl at Freedom Park in Star before taking her to another location in July.

Police said they found Flores with the girl at Quinn's Pond the day after she was reported missing and reunited her with her family.

READ MORE | Six new felony charges filed against man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting teen

Flores remains in the Ada County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Flores' preliminary hearing is now set for Monday, Sept. 21.

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