Six new felony charges filed against man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting teen

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Six new felony charges have been filed against the man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at Freedom Park in Star in July.

Jose Lozano Flores now faces eight felony charges and one misdemeanor in the case.

Prosecutors previously accused Flores of kidnapping the teenager from Freedom Park and sexually assaulting her in July.

According to prosecutors, Flores’ original charges included first-degree kidnapping, lewd conduct with a child under 16, and resisting or obstructing officers.

Man accused of sexual assault at Star’s Freedom Park now faces six new felony charges

Prosecutors are now seeking to add six felony charges, including:



One count of aggravated lewd conduct with a minor under 16

Additional counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16

Two counts of child sexual abuse of a minor under 16

The original charges remain part of the case.

Police previously said they found Flores with the teenage girl the following day at Quinn’s Pond. The girl was reunited with her family.

Flores remains in the Ada County Jail on $1 million bond.