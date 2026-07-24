NEW DETAILS: Suspect charged in Freedom Park sexual assault, kidnapping held on $1 million bond

STAR, Idaho — The man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teenage girl at Freedom Park in star on Wednesday night appeared in court Friday.

The state released new details of the alleged crime. Idaho News 6 was in the courtroom. We want to warn you: the following content is disturbing.

At his arraignment on Friday afternoon, an Ada County judge ordered Jose Lozano Flores be held on $1 million bond after the state argued he is a danger to the community.

Prosecutors said on the evening of July 22, the 15-year-old victim in the case went to Freedom Park to go paddle boarding. They say Jose Lozano Flores is seen on park surveillance video footage following her, grabbing her, and sexually assaulting her before pulling her into the woods.

According to the state, the victim and suspect were then seen emerging from the tree line, with the victim in tears. The victim told police the suspect threatened he would take her to Mexico if she said anything about the assault.

Police say they found the victim and suspect lying in a vehicle at Quinn’s Pond the next day, dehydrated and hungry. The teenager was reunited with her family, and Lozano Flores was booked into the Ada County Jail.

He is charged with Kidnapping, Lewd Conduct with a Child under 16, and Resisting or Obstructing Officers. The state says he displayed predatory behavior and is an extreme danger to the community. He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

