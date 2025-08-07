Governor Brad Little announces first ISP transfer of 'dangerous illegal aliens'

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, Governor Brad Little announced that the Idaho State Police (ISP) completed its first transfer of what he referred to as "dangerous illegal alien criminals" to an unidentified ICE detention facility, where they will await deportation.

The transfer, which was executed with the help of ICE officials, included three males, identified as Alvaro Perez-Soto and Tomas Prieto-Servin of Mexico, and Jaren Zuniga-Crus of Honduras.

In a press release, the Office of the Governor said that all three will be deported to their countries of origin.

Alvaro Perez-Soto is said to have been in the U.S. illegally since 2008 and has a criminal history that includes domestic violence that resulted in traumatic injury.

Tomas Prieto-Servin is said to have been in the U.S. illegally since June 10, 1991, and has a criminal history of reckless endangerment, obstructing a public servant, attempted assault in the 2nd degree, probation violation, and six separate convictions for DUI.

Jaren Zuniga-Crus is said to have been in the U.S. illegally since April 28, 2019, and has a criminal history that includes the possession and sale of a controlled substance.

“Idaho is stepping up to help the Trump administration transport dangerous illegal alien criminals to ICE facilities instead of being released back into our communities." - Brad Little, Governor

Over the next 12 months, ISP is authorized to deploy up to $300,000 to transport convicted criminals who are living in the U.S. illegally to ICE-approved detention facilities as part of an agreement with the federal government.

Governor Little referred to the people being targeted for deportation as "people who pose the greatest danger to Idaho families."

