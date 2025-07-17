GET CONNECTED: Boise Parks and Recreation expands free Wi-Fi to more parks

BOISE, Idaho — Coffee shops and libraries aren't the only places to find free Wi-Fi in Boise. The city continues to expand its connectivity options, incorporating many parks, pools, and landmarks.

Boise Parks and Recreation currently offers free Wi-Fi at 16 different locations throughout the city, with recent additions including Ann Morrison Park, Julia Davis Park, and Cecil D. Andrus Park.

"More lately, I've just decided— it's really nice outside right now and it's [good] to get out of the house for a few hours and actually get some work done and actually enjoy being outside," said Steve Martin, who lives in Boise and works remotely.

He says taking some time to work outside has a huge impact on his mental health.

RELATED: Boise’s $12M Warm Springs community clubhouse nears completion

"It just makes you a little more focused, a lot more happy" explained Martin. "I've been working remotely for the better part of 15 years. I used to work in an office environment for a good 20 years before that, and you get a little tired of staring at your four walls."

The expansion of Wi-Fi access at Ann Morrison Park, Julia Davis Park, and Cecil D. Andrus Park was funded by $2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway.

Additional city funding was used to bring other sites online, add infrastructure, and more.

"We really want to make access a top priority in our entire system," Holloway said.

Installing the new internet infrastructure took about two years to complete. In just one month, nearly 3,000 people connected to the networks at the three newly equipped parks.

"I think number one is safety for children, safety for elders, [those are] the two most important things," said Jane Wallace, a park visitor, who appreciates the safety aspects of the expanded connectivity.

Here's a list of all the parks, pools, and landmarks equipped with free Wi-Fi by Boise Parks and Recreation:

◦ Ann Morrison

◦ Julia Davis

◦ Cecil D. Andrus

◦ IvyWild Pool

◦ Cheryl Buckner Webb

◦ Grove Plaza

◦ Borah Pool

◦ Boise Depot

◦ Fairmont Pool

◦ Fort Boise

◦ Ice World

◦ Natatorium

◦ Quail Hollow

◦ Warm Springs

◦ Willow Lane

◦ Zoo Boise

"If you can take your work from your office and go out to a park site on a beautiful day and sit at a picnic table and just kind of enjoy the scenery, enjoy that solitude while still being able to conduct work, that's really a win-win," Holloway added.

The next locations scheduled to receive Wi-Fi are Kaixo Corner and CW Moore Park.

You can learn more about how to get connected here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.