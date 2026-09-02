BOISE, Idaho — Wildfire smoke, extreme heat and drought are often discussed as environmental problems, but doctors gathering in Boise on Wednesday focused on another part of the conversation: what those conditions can mean for human health.

The second annual Regional Climate and Health Symposium brought together physicians, scientists and community leaders to discuss the health effects of extreme heat, wildfire smoke and drought, along with ways health care providers and communities can respond.

For Dr. Wes Pidcock, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Saint Alphonsus, wildfire smoke is an issue he has experienced from two different perspectives.



WATCH: Doctors gather in Boise to discuss climate-related health risks and solutions

From toxic algae to wildfire smoke, doctors examine climate-related health risks

Before becoming a physician, Pidcock spent four years fighting wildfires for the Bureau of Land Management in Salmon.

“I worked for the BLM in Salmon, Idaho, for four years and was definitely exposed to some pretty high poor air quality,” Pidcock said.

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Now, he sees the effects of poor air quality in his patients.

Pidcock said periods of heavy wildfire smoke in the Treasure Valley this summer brought more patients into both his pulmonary clinic and the intensive care unit.

“Both heat and smoke ... affects almost every organ system,” Pidcock explained.

He explained that heat and smoke can increase inflammation throughout the body and worsen underlying conditions, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other lung diseases. People with underlying heart or lung conditions, children and adults over 65 are among those considered particularly sensitive to poor air quality.

But wildfire smoke was only one part of Wednesday’s discussion.

Dr. Ethan Sims, an emergency medicine physician and executive director of Idaho Clinicians for Climate and Health, said drought can also create health problems people may not immediately associate with changing water conditions.

Low water levels combined with high temperatures can contribute to toxic algae blooms in waterways. Sims noted drought can also create small pools of standing water where mosquitoes can breed.

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“When we see drought, ironically there are more small standing pools that let mosquitoes breed, and mosquito-borne infectious diseases are a big problem,” Sims said.

Organizers said the symposium was not intended only to identify health concerns but also to discuss ways health care providers and communities can respond.

Pidcock said physicians can help patients understand their individual risks, monitor the Air Quality Index and recognize when they should limit their exposure to wildfire smoke.

For people who need to go outside during periods of poor air quality, Pidcock recommends a properly fitting N95 mask. He also encouraged people to create a clean-air space inside their homes where they can get a break from smoke exposure.

Some of the solutions discussed Wednesday extended beyond the doctor’s office.

“We're also going to talk about strategy you can use like tree planting ... how we can cool especially hot areas with things like cool surfaces,” Sims said.

Other discussions included ways communities can create more shade and reduce the risk of large wildfires.

Organizers said the goal is to prevent or lessen some of the health impacts associated with heat, smoke and drought before people need medical care.

They also stressed that the conversation is not intended to remain solely among doctors. The symposium brought together other health care professionals, public health advocates and community partners to examine how communities can respond to climate-related health challenges.