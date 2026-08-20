NAMPA, Idaho — Mosquito season is still going strong across the Treasure Valley, and health officials say warm temperatures could keep the pests active well into the fall.

That concern comes as Canyon County has reported the first human case of West Nile virus in Idaho this season.

“When we do have these warmer temperatures into the fall, we will see mosquito activity longer than normal,” said Jim Lunders with Canyon County Mosquito Abatement.

As long as warm weather sticks around, mosquitoes can continue breeding and biting, even as summer begins to wind down. With above-average heat still expected across Idaho, mosquito control crews are continuing to monitor conditions closely.

Lunders says there is usually a seasonal turning point when the risk for mosquito-borne illnesses starts to decrease.

“Around the first of October, we usually see the end of any major mosquito-borne disease transmission in this part of the world,” he said.

Experts say mosquitoes capable of spreading diseases like West Nile virus typically follow seasonal life cycles tied to the spring and fall equinoxes. Other mosquito species, however, can remain active much longer if temperatures stay mild.

WATCH | Mosquitoes could survive longer as warmer temperatures stick around

Mosquito could survive longer as warmer temperatures stick around

“They are very aggressive biters, so they can disrupt your weekend plans or your barbecue or impact your animals by just their mere annoyance,” Lunders said.

Warm temperatures also speed up mosquito reproduction, allowing populations to grow quickly late in the season.

“This time of year is really critical for us as far as knocking down those populations as quickly as possible so all that doesn’t happen,” Lunders said.

Officials are reminding residents to remove any standing water around their homes, including buckets, flowerpots, bird baths, or even small cups left outside. Experts say just a small amount of water can produce hundreds of mosquitoes.

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