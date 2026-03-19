Tort claim filed against Boise School District for response to alleged child abuse

WEST BENCH, Idaho — The Boise School District has received a tort claim from another victim of former special education assistant Gavin Snow.

Filers are seeking damages from the Boise School District and Valley View Elementary School for failing to report complaints regarding Snow's alleged abuse and potential abuse of minors.

In Nov. of 2025, the Boise School District reached settlements with the families of seven students, who were also victims of Snow.

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The tort claim names Principal Rick Jordan, then General Counsel for BSD Dan Skinner, and then BSD Superintendent Lisa Roberts.

The claim contends that Principal Rick Jordan failed to fulfill his mandatory reporting obligations under Idaho law and district policy. It further states that neither BSD nor Principal Jordan could assure parents that Gavin Snow was never alone with children.

Claimants argue that evidence, including evidence from the Boise Police Department, demonstrated that BSD expressed "conscious disregard and deliberate indifference" to sexual abuse victims.