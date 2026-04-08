DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — A project aimed at reshaping one of downtown Boise’s busiest streets is still ahead, with city leaders outlining plans to make 8th Street a permanent car-free space.

City officials say the project will transition the popular pedestrian corridor from a temporary setup to a more permanent design, focused on accessibility and usability.

WATCH: City details 8th Street overhaul as summer construction approaches

City details plans for Boise’s 8th Street overhaul ahead of summer construction

“So at a high level, we are permanently establishing 8th Street as a car-free space,” said Chad Rietze, a senior planner with the city of Boise.

The upgrades include removing curbs, leveling the street surface and adding features such as public seating, lighting and way-finding.

“What we want to do while building this into permanency is… make it easier to transition to the street level and to our local businesses,” Rietze said.

The city says accessibility improvements will create a more level transition between businesses and the street, eliminating temporary ramps currently in place.

“Some of the accessibility improvements include kind of making more of a flush condition between the business level and the street level… so we can do away with some of those temporary ramps,” Rietze said.

As previously reported , the goal is to make the space more accessible, though reaction online has been mixed – with some supporting the changes and others questioning the need.

People visiting 8th Street say they value the area as it is now.

“It's one of our best streets in Boise. It hands down is the moneymaker around here for sure,” said Boise resident Gabriel French.

Still, some concerns remain – especially about timing.

Construction is expected to take place during the summer, when 8th Street sees its highest foot traffic.

“I just hope it goes fast… But I'm all for it… if we're going to make it more user-friendly… perfect,” French said.

City officials say the work will happen in phases and that businesses will remain open throughout construction. Pedestrian access will also be maintained around work zones.

“Pedestrians will be on the outside… between the business front doors and that construction fencing,” Rietze said.

The city adds that any changes to patio space should be minimal, estimating shifts of only a few feet in most cases.

“I'd say it's maybe a few feet to six feet or so at most… not going to be that noticeable,” Rietze said.

As for the timing, officials say the schedule is tied in part to planned geothermal system upgrades.

“We're doing some geothermal improvements… in the summertime when that energy isn't needed… we can redo that and make those upgrades,” Rietze said.

Construction on the project is aimed for this summer.