Boise plans 8th Street upgrades with smaller patios and accessibility improvements

BOISE, Idaho — Boise city leaders are planning changes to one of downtown’s most popular pedestrian corridors, aiming to make 8th Street easier to navigate while scaling back some outdoor patio space.

The stretch of 8th Street between Main and Bannock street has become a hub for outdoor dining and foot traffic, but visitors say the mix of pedestrians, bikes and scooters can make the space feel crowded at times.

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Boise plans 8th Street upgrades with smaller patios and accessibility upgrades

“I love 8th Street. I'm here all the time… It's nice to have a nice walkable area just downtown,” said Sean, who works at the Pie Hole pizza shop on 8th.

Outdoor patios – many expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic – have become a defining feature of the area.

“Yeah, there's a bunch of great patios. It's awesome. I love it,” said one visitor attending Treefort events.

As the area has grown in popularity, so have concerns about congestion.

The city’s rework plan includes slightly smaller — but still larger than pre-pandemic – patio spaces, along with new trees, added green space and accessibility upgrades.

The goal is to keep 8th Street car-free while creating a more organized and accessible environment for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Just like easier to walk and bike around… maybe more organization along here,” Sean added.

Visitors say the walk-ability is a big part of what makes the area appealing.

“It’s got a good vibe for all ages… everybody feels welcome and included here,” said a family visiting from out of state.

City officials say the project is designed to support local businesses while improving the overall experience for people spending time downtown.

Construction could begin as soon as summer 2026.