Former Boise School District elementary employee dies of suicide amid child sex abuse investigation

BOISE, Idaho — A former staff member with the Boise School District died by suicide on Friday after police attempted to arrest him for "the production of child sexual abuse material".

The Boise School District says 22-year-old Gavin Snow had been placed on administrative leave and was under investigation by the Boise Police since Tuesday of this week. He worked as a Special Ed Assistant at Valley View Elementary School.

After obtaining a search warrant for Snow's electronic devices, Boise Police say officers seized the electronics in question and subsequently discovered evidence of "child exploitation and production of child sexual abuse materials."

Following that discovery, officers attempted to arrest Snow around 9 a.m. Friday at his residence in the 5100 block of N. Mountain View Drive. During the arrest, police say Snow died of a self-inflicted injury. BPD says no officers used force in th attempt to take Snow into custody.

The Boise School District and The Boise Police Special Victims Unit are working to identify any additional victims of Snow's crimes. If you or anyone you know has information regarding this case, please call 208-377-6790.

Anyone in need of assistance for victims can reach out to the Ada County Victim's Services Center.

Boise Police Chief, Chris Dennison said that his department is "committed to investigating all the reported crimes, and are working diligently to ensure justice for the victims in this case."