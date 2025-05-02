Parents file $50 million claim against Boise School District following sexual abuse allegations

BOISE, Idaho — Two parents have filed a $50 million tort claim against the Boise School District following the death of Gavin Snow, a special education assistant at Valley View Elementary School. Snow was accused of producing child sexual abuse material in January and died by suicide shortly thereafter.

The tort claim is the first step in a possible civil lawsuit, but no suits have been filed yet. In the tort claim, the parents say that Snow abused his position to produce child pornography with their child — it also adds that "numerous students" were subject to Snow's alleged inappropriate behavior.

In the claim, the parents argue that the Boise School District and staff were negligent in their duties to protect students and report any suspicious behavior.

The parents are seeking damages "no less than $50 million," for "future care and counseling," as well as "mental pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, and emotional distress."