Boise psychiatrist accused of sexually assaulting patient has medical license suspended

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Medicine has officially suspended the license of a Boise psychiatrist accused of sexually assaulting a patient, citing multiple complaints and what it called an “immediate danger” to public safety.

Court records and police statements show 45-year-old Dr. Alexander Wills was charged in September with forcible penetration by use of a foreign object, a felony sexual assault charge under Idaho law. Boise Police say the alleged assault happened during an appointment with a patient.

Wills was booked into the Ada County Jail and later released after posting a $500,000 bond on Oct. 6.

According to an emergency order issued by the Idaho State Board of Medicine, Wills’ continued practice “posed an immediate danger to public health and safety.” The order cites multiple patient complaints and allegations of unprofessional conduct and boundary violations.

Idaho News 6 requested copies of those complaints, but the board denied that request, citing confidentiality.

The order temporarily halts Wills’ ability to practice medicine pending a full administrative review. A formal complaint filed with the board seeks further disciplinary action or possible revocation of his license.

A spokesperson for the Idaho Department of Occupational and Professional Licenses, which oversees the medical board, confirmed the suspension to Idaho News 6 on Thursday.