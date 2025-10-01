Boise doctor charged with sexually assaulting patient; police fear there may be more victims

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise-based psychiatrist is being held on $500,000 bail accused of sexually assaulting a patient.

Special Victims Unit detectives began their investigation after an adult woman reported being sexually assaulted by her doctor on Sept. 2, and Boise Police took 45-year-old Alexander Wills into custody Tuesday evening.

Police say while officers "were conducting a separate investigation involving the suspect," Wills was arrested on Sept. 30.

"Evidence indicates the suspect made aggressive physical contact with the victim, and committed forcible penetration by use of a foreign object," Boise Police said in a press release.

Wills — who was awaiting a trial later this month for previous criminal charges, including domestic battery assault — was booked into the Ada County Jail Tuesday evening with one felony charge: Forcible Penetration by use of a foreign object.

RELATED | Survivors speak out after Mountain Home pastor charged with sex trafficking strikes plea deal

At Wednesday's arraignment, state prosecutors shared more details about what led to Wills' arrest.

They said Wills picked up the victim and took her to the Red Lion Hotel in downtown Boise, where she reported seeing hundreds of pills all over the suspect's hotel room, as well as open Bibles on the floor and many cans of White Claws, an alcoholic drink.

Prosecutors say the victim felt uncomfortable and wanted to leave, and when she rejected physical contact, they claim Wills called her "Satan".

Lawyers say that when she tried to leave, Wills forced her onto the bed and sexually assaulted her. When she expressed she was in pain, prosecutors say Wills told her "nothing matters" because she was going to die and "only had a week to live" and that she needed to be part of Team Jesus or suffer in hell.

In court, the state argued Wills poses a major threat to society and has a history of using and abusing his religion and position of power to victimize people.

RELATED | Nampa Pastor arraigned on 13 charges for possessing and distributing child pornography

During the course of their investigation, Boise Police say detectives became concerned that there may be additional victims. Anyone wishing to make a police report or seek support is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or visit the Ada County Victim Services Center.

Police encourage other patients who may be unable to attend standing appointments or receive other care to call 988 to connect with a clinician who can provide referrals to providers or contact the Behavioral Health Response Team through Ada County Dispatch for help in accessing services.

RELATED | Nampa Priest arrested on charges of sexual battery of a minor

On Wednesday, the judge issued a No Contact Order with the victim, and ordered Wills to undergo a competence evaluation before his other criminal case can move to trial.

State prosecutors asked the judge to set bond at $1 million because of the severity of the accusations. The judge set bail at $500,000.

If bail is posted, Wills will be subject to GPS monitoring and will not be allowed to leave the county unsupervised.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 27.