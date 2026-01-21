Boise Police Detectives say it's impossible to determine what shattered glass during NYE fireworks show

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police say its detectives tasked with reviewing the Idaho Potato Drop fireworks display, which led to windows shattering on the AT&T Building opposite the Idaho Statehouse, as well as the Capitol itself, were unable to pinpoint an exact cause or combination of factors that caused the glass on those buildings to shatter or crack. The glass that was damaged on the AT&T Building fell onto a young girl, who was seriously injured during the celebration.

According to a spokesperson for the Boise Police Department, the detectives, who hold certifications in Hazardous Devices from the Boise Police Bomb Squad, reviewed the incident and relevant documents, including the Fire Activity Description plan, weather reports, and video footage of the fireworks & pyrotechnics display. They also interviewed eyewitnesses who were at the scene and went so far as to evaluate how "blast pressure waves may have interacted with and reflected off "surrounding structures and objects in the area."

Following their investigation, Boise Police indicated, "it is not possible to determine the exact combination of events that led nearby windows to shatter." BPD did acknowledge that a young girl was injured by the falling glass.

At this point, police say there is no indication of any "criminal activity" in connection with the incident.

