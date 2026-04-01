BOISE, Idaho — The Pride flag was removed from Boise City Hall on Tuesday after Idaho’s governor signed a law restricting which flags can be flown on government buildings.

The change came the same day city leaders issued a proclamation recognizing Trans Day of Visibility, reaffirming support for the transgender community.

WATCH: Inside and outside City Hall, two moments unfold as the Pride flag comes down

Boise marks Trans Day of Visibility as Pride flag is removed after new state law

Outside City Hall, the change was visible.

After more than a decade flying over downtown Boise, the Pride flag was lowered following the new state law.

“We're gathered here as the city council, and Mayor McLean lowered the pride flag as ordered by law… people were disappointed and sad to see it go,” said Boise local, Tom Wheeler.

For many, the flag had become a symbol of visibility and belonging.

“So comforting to know that we're in a place where our rights are recognized, where folks know that they won't be discriminated against,” Wheeler said.

While the decision to remove the flag stems from state law, a different message was delivered inside City Hall.

Mayor Lauren McLean issued a proclamation recognizing Trans Day of Visibility, reaffirming support for Boise’s transgender community.

RELATED | Boise Mayor removes pride flag at City Hall after governor signs flag bill

“On this transgender day of visibility, the city of Boise affirms our commitment to ensuring that every resident is seen, valued, and supported,” McLean said.

“I want you to know that we remain… committed to being a safe and welcoming city,” she added.

The developments come on the same day Idaho also signed a new law restricting bathroom access in certain public spaces.

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For some, the timing stands out.

“So honestly, this is just another reminder… of ways that visibility has tried to be ignored… When in Idaho, we have a wide, large population… who are here and able to be loud and visible and who have always been here and belong here,” said Araya Shea, founder of Trans Affirm.

Advocates say Trans Day of Visibility is about more than recognition – it is about showing up and being seen, even as policies shift.

“To be visible as trans people… and to connect with allies in our community,” Shea said.

City leaders say they are looking for ways to challenge the ban.