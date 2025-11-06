With SNAP delays and higher prices, nutritionist shares budget-friendly ways to eat healthy

MERIDIAN, Idaho — With government shutdowns affecting SNAP benefits and grocery prices continuing to rise, many families are struggling to put nutritious meals on the table. But eating well doesn’t have to break the bank.

Growing up in a Greek family where money was tight, Roland Beres says black-eyed peas and beans were staples. A few onions and carrots with paprika and some chicken stock made a cheap, hearty meal that fed the whole family.

“There’s so much you can do with beans, peas and lentils,” said nutritionist Deena LaJoie. “It’s a great time of year for it, too, because you can make soups and stews.”

Ways to stretch your food dollar

Full of protein and fiber, these ingredients create filling meals that are easy on the wallet.

“That’s just pennies for a great meal,” LaJoie said.

That affordability is critical for families facing food insecurity in today’s economy.

“It’s just impossible,” said Mina Sadiki. “The prices have gone up so much that you simply cannot. You come out of the store with four bags and it’s $150.”

Smart Shopping Strategies

Even when adding vegetables to bean dishes, LaJoie recommends not overlooking frozen or canned options.

“Opt for frozen — even canned works well,” she said. “We’ve got so many options now. I love frozen veggies.”

LaJoie said shoppers should make a plan and grocery list before heading to the store to avoid unnecessary purchases. She also encourages getting children involved in meal planning.

“They need to learn what a balanced meal looks like,” she said. “It can be as simple as tacos.”

Money-saving tips include buying store brands, which are often just as good as name brands, and serving oatmeal with peanut butter as an affordable breakfast option kids enjoy.

LaJoie added that eating at home is both cheaper and healthier than fast food.

