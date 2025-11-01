"A lot of uncertainty”: Boise Farmers Market steps up as potential SNAP lapse leaves families in need

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Farmers Market is stepping in to help families facing food insecurity as SNAP benefits face uncertainty and delays.

“We don’t want food insecurity to be a problem for anyone,” said Executive Director of the Boise Farmers Market, Amber Beierle.

WATCH | Boise Farmers Market distributes $21K to fill SNAP gap—

Boise Farmers Market distributes $21K to fill SNAP gap

Saturday marked the first winter market of the season at the Boise Senior Center on Robbins Road. Hundreds of shoppers turned out, many for the first time, to take part in a program offering up to $40 in fresh, locally made or grown food.

“Farmers get paid, and our neighbors get fed,” Beierle said.

At the Malheur River Meats booth, the line stretched long, as people waited for essentials like meat and eggs. Long-time Boise residents waiting in line told Idaho News 6 the SNAP limbo puts extra stress on their families.

“Just the uncertainty of being able to have enough food, healthy food, for my son for the month, because he does have disabilities and having good food is important to his health, it’s important to his healing. If I wasn’t there to help him, which, I’m retired and working part-time, then I don’t know where he would be," said a Boise resident.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Boise farmers market offers up to $40 for SNAP recipients at winter market

Farmers said they saw a wave of new faces, and the weekend rush had many vendors selling out.

“It’s a lot of people who maybe have never even thought of coming down… now they know they have this access to fresh food. It’s been great,” said Kelsey Kilgore of True Roots Organics, a farm in Marsing.

“I love that people have access to fresh foods, and to support local farmers,” said Kilgore.

The market initially planned to provide $2,000 in assistance but ended up distributing more than $21,000 on Saturday. Organizers say they don’t want to turn anyone away but will need more community support to continue offering aid.

“And it’s deeply personal. This is 1 in 15 of our neighbors that are on SNAP — that’s 135,000 Idahoans. And we care about all Idahoans, no matter what,” Beierle added.

To help fund the SNAP Gap program, donations can be made by texting 'BFMSnapGap' to 44-321 or through this donation link.